CARAT Indonesia 2025 closing ceremony

250629-N-CM740-1170 SITUBONDO, Indonesia (June 29, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Adam Bellin, deputy commander, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7; Commander, Task Force 76, right, and Indonesian Navy Capt. I Gede Putu Iwan, commander, Fast Attack Craft Squadron, 2nd Fleet Command, participate in the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Puslatpur 5 Marinir Situbondo, Indonesia, June 29, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)