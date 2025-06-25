Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SITUBONDO, INDONESIA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    250629-N-CM740-1170 SITUBONDO, Indonesia (June 29, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Adam Bellin, deputy commander, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7; Commander, Task Force 76, right, and Indonesian Navy Capt. I Gede Putu Iwan, commander, Fast Attack Craft Squadron, 2nd Fleet Command, participate in the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Puslatpur 5 Marinir Situbondo, Indonesia, June 29, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 22:46
    Location: SITUBONDO, ID
    This work, CARAT Indonesia 2025 closing ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARAT 2025, CARAT Indonesia, DESRON 7, U.S. 7th Fleet,

