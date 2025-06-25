Members of the Texas National Guard and United States Border Patrol hosted members of the Egyptian Border Guard and a soldier from the Chilean Army in Roma, Texas, June 10, 2025. The purpose of the visit was to share best practices when it comes to border security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9141451
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-GK303-1290
|Resolution:
|5976x3941
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|ROMA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.