Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP [Image 12 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP

    ROMA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the Texas National Guard and United States Border Patrol hosted members of the Egyptian Border Guard and a soldier from the Chilean Army in Roma, Texas, June 10, 2025. The purpose of the visit was to share best practices when it comes to border security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 22:45
    Photo ID: 9141449
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-GK303-1283
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: ROMA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP
    Operation Lone Star Border Security SPP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    TXARNG
    OLS
    DPS
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download