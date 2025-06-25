NCB 22 IRT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Innovative Readiness Training with the Southwest Indian Foundation Operation Foot[rint is led by the United States Navy Reserves, in partnership with Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF). IRT deilvers opportuniteis for Serice members to train in a oin environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benetis for Gallup and surrouding New Mexico communities. Operation Footprint will occur from 22 April to 3 July, 2025.