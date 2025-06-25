Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCB 22 IRT 2025

    NCB 22 IRT 2025

    GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Stevenson 

    Naval Construction Battalion 22 (NCB 22)

    Innovative Readiness Training with the Southwest Indian Foundation Operation Foot[rint is led by the United States Navy Reserves, in partnership with Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF). IRT deilvers opportuniteis for Serice members to train in a oin environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benetis for Gallup and surrouding New Mexico communities. Operation Footprint will occur from 22 April to 3 July, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 20:41
    Photo ID: 9141350
    VIRIN: 250625-N-XH484-2046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, US
    southwest indian foundation
    Gallup New Mexico
    NH National Guard
    IRT
    Seabees NCB 22
    Seabees NCB 25

