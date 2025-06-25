USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250629-N-BW367-1356 CORAL SEA (June 29, 2025) A U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)