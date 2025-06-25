Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    CORAL SEA

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250629-N-BW367-1340 CORAL SEA (June 29, 2025) A U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9141152
    VIRIN: 250629-N-BW367-1340
    Resolution: 2589x3884
    Size: 852.13 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABH
    USS America (LHA6)
    Flight Deck
    flight ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download