    USNS Comfort Vet Site Panama CP25 [Image 7 of 11]

    USNS Comfort Vet Site Panama CP25

    VERACRUZ, PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VERACRUZ, Panama (June 28, 2025) Army Capt. Alexandria Bufford, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, and Panamanian veterinary staff perform a spay surgery on a dog during Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9141072
    VIRIN: 250628-N-DI219-1062
    Resolution: 5601x3734
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: VERACRUZ, PA
    CP25, Continuing Promise, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

