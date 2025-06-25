USNS Comfort Vet Site Panama CP25

VERACRUZ, Panama (June 28, 2025) Army Capt. Karen Hood, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, and a Panamanian veterinary staff member perform a spay surgery on a dog during Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
