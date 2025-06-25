Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving the Way: Taxiway Hotel opens at Travis AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Paving the Way: Taxiway Hotel opens at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron taxis toward Taxiway Hotel on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2025. The taxiway was used for the first time since June 24, 2024. By improving airfield functionality and ensuring compliance with modern standards, the project strengthens Travis's ability to support critical missions, sustain readiness, and accommodate evolving requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:08
    Photo ID: 9141023
    VIRIN: 250625-F-OY799-1121
    Resolution: 6469x3639
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    USAF
    taxiway
    Airmen
    flight line construction

