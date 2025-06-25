Paving the Way: Taxiway Hotel opens at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron taxis toward Taxiway Hotel on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2025. The taxiway was used for the first time since June 24, 2024. By improving airfield functionality and ensuring compliance with modern standards, the project strengthens Travis's ability to support critical missions, sustain readiness, and accommodate evolving requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)