    PM TRADE Change of Charter 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    PM TRADE Change of Charter 2025

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Elizabeth Bledsoe receives the Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) colors from Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), during the change of charter ceremony for PM TRADE in Orlando, Florida, on June 27. Bledsoe is the first civilian to lead PM TRADE and relieved outgoing project manager Col. Thomas R. Monaghan Jr., who served in the position for the past two years. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Free)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:04
    VIRIN: 250627-A-GB960-4316
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PEO STRI Welcomes New Project Manager for Training Devices

    Change of Charter
    PEO STRI
    PM TRADE

