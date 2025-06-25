PM TRADE Change of Charter 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elizabeth Bledsoe receives the Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) colors from Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), during the change of charter ceremony for PM TRADE in Orlando, Florida, on June 27. Bledsoe is the first civilian to lead PM TRADE and relieved outgoing project manager Col. Thomas R. Monaghan Jr., who served in the position for the past two years. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Free)