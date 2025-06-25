Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District [Image 3 of 5]

    Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District was at the Cleveland West Pier repair project filling eight sections of formwork with concrete totaling approximately 200 cubic yards, Cleveland, Ohio, June 26, 2025. USACE is committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational and economic resources. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 9140829
    VIRIN: 250630-A-VR700-2013
    Buffalo District
    Pier Repair
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Navigation
    Cleveland

