Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District was at the Cleveland West Pier repair project filling eight sections of formwork with concrete totaling approximately 200 cubic yards, Cleveland, Ohio, June 26, 2025. USACE is committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational and economic resources. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)