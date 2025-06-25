Pediatric Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patient Levi Ramirez plays with Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Kristen Romanelli-West, deputy chief of Pediatrics and staff pediatric hematologist/oncologist, left, dad, Chief Warrant Officer Adrian Ramirez, and Kaitlyn Schenk, child life specialist, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 20, 2025. BAMC Pediatrics offers a full range of primary and subspecialty care to children, adolescents, and young adults. Fifteen subspecialty clinics provide support in areas including neonatal and pediatric critical care, comprehensive cancer care, and multidisciplinary clinics for patients with complex medical needs such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and a wide variety of developmental disorders. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)