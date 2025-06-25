Kaitlyn Schenk, child life specialist, spends time playing with patient, Levi Ramirez, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 20, 2025. A child life specialist is a healthcare provider who works with children and families during hospitalization or medical challenges to minimize stress and anxiety, promote understanding, and encourage emotional well-being. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
