    Child Life [Image 1 of 3]

    Child Life

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Kaitlyn Schenk, child life specialist, spends time playing with patient, Levi Ramirez, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 20, 2025. A child life specialist is a healthcare provider who works with children and families during hospitalization or medical challenges to minimize stress and anxiety, promote understanding, and encourage emotional well-being. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

