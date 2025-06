Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Station Buffalo 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew tows a 33-foot vessel on Lake Erie near Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, on June 29, 2025. The station crew was able to safely return the vessel to the Erie Basin Marina, showcasing station’s proficiency in response readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Buffalo)