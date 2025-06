Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The bilge of a 33-foot vessel which was taking on water, with two people aboard on Lake Erie, near Peace Bridge, Buffalo, New York, on June 29, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received the initial report at 6:05 p.m. causing Station Buffalo to launch a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to tow the vessel safely back to Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo, New York, highlighting Station Buffalo’s preparedness and response efficiency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Buffalo)