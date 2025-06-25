Funeral Honors Sailor Named Junior Sailor of the Year at NSA Philadelphia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer Second Class Margeaux Ozone, of El Paso, Texas, has been named Naval Support Activity Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg’s Junior Sailor of the Year in recognition of her dedication, perseverance, and leadership. As the command’s sole CPPA and a key member of the Funeral Honors office, she manages critical administrative duties and supports more than 900 funeral services annually. Known for her dependable support and empathetic leadership, Ozone overcame personal challenges and setbacks to become a standout Sailor committed to upholding the Navy’s core values and strengthening her team. Here she participates in a base-wide cleanup.