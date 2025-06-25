Funeral Honors Sailor Named Junior Sailor of the Year at NSA Philadelphia

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Demonstrating exceptional growth, dedication, and leadership, Petty Officer Second Class Margeaux Ozone from El Paso, Texas, has been selected as Naval Support Activity Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg Junior Sailor of the Year.



Serving in the Funeral Honors office, Ozone is the command’s sole Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA), handling vital administrative tasks for all incoming and outgoing Sailors. She also supports the coordination and execution of over 900 funerals annually—placing her at the heart of two critical missions.



“Before joining the Navy, I was very quiet and shy,” said Ozone. “My social anxiety was always at its peak. Being in the Navy taught me that being silent isn’t going to get me anywhere, especially in times when I need help.”



Her journey hasn’t been without challenges. Advancement came only after perseverance. “The first two times I took the exam, I failed miserably. The third time, I missed it by 1.5 points. Finally, fourth time being the charm, I excelled and passed by 21 points,” she recalled. “It reminded me that I should never give up, no matter how much the odds may seem against me.”



Ozone’s leadership style has earned praise across the command. “Barking orders at Sailors and shutting them down when they are voicing their concerns isn’t going to make them trust or respect your leadership,” she said.



Chief Machinist Mate Will Durham, Funeral Honors, Leading Chief Petty Officer, described her impact plainly, “Ozone keeps the whole ship moving. Someone has to make sure you’re getting paid correctly, make sure the right forms are filled at the right time, and sent to the right place, and she makes sure it gets done."



Looking to the future, Ozone hopes to leave behind a legacy of dependability and determination. “I want to be remembered as a reliable and inspiring Sailor who contributed to a strong, cohesive unit,” she said. “Someone who consistently upheld the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment.”



Petty Officer Ozone’s recognition as Junior Sailor of the Year is a testament to her resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment to the mission and her shipmates.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US