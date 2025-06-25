Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville achieves IOC for warehousing the Virginia Class SUBCAL [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville achieves IOC for warehousing the Virginia Class SUBCAL

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, in partnership with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, NAVSUP Business Systems Center, and Naval Sea Systems Command, has achieved Initial Operational Capability for warehousing the Virginia Class Submarine Coordinated Allowance List (SUBCAL) at NAVSUP FLCJacksonville Site Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, June 24, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9139630
    VIRIN: 250624-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 2588x3024
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

