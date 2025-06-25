Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 08:23 Photo ID: 9139631 VIRIN: 250624-N-N1901-1002 Resolution: 3826x3024 Size: 4.83 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville achieves IOC for warehousing the Virginia Class SUBCAL [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.