    Re-enlistment [Image 5 of 5]

    Re-enlistment

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Director of Emergency Services Ed Otalora presided over the re-enlistment of Staff Sgt. James McGuire on June 30, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, marking one of several re-enlistment ceremonies he has conducted.

    “Less than 1% of American citizens enlist in the U.S. military, so it makes me proud when I see men and women volunteering their service to our nation,” Otalora said.

    McGuire, who has served for nine years, committed to another four years of service during the ceremony. Pictured, McGuire recites the Army oath of enlistment.

    This work, Re-enlistment [Image 5 of 5], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

