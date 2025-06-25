Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Director of Emergency Services Ed Otalora presided over the re-enlistment of Staff Sgt. James McGuire on June 30, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, marking one of several re-enlistment ceremonies he has conducted.



“Less than 1% of American citizens enlist in the U.S. military, so it makes me proud when I see men and women volunteering their service to our nation,” Otalora said.



McGuire, who has served for nine years, committed to another four years of service during the ceremony. Pictured, McGuire recites the Army oath of enlistment.