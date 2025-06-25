Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Director of Emergency Services Ed Otalora presided over the re-enlistment of Staff Sgt. James McGuire on June 30, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne, marking one of several re-enlistment ceremonies he has conducted.



“Less than 1% of American citizens enlist in the U.S. military, so it makes me proud when I see men and women volunteering their service to our nation,” Otalora said.



McGuire, who has served for nine years, committed to another four years of service during the ceremony.