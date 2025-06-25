Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. j.g. Seth Bale, from Hockessin, Delaware, receives his surface warfare officer pin during a ceremony on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 27. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 9139515
    VIRIN: 250627-N-NF288-4374
    Resolution: 4738x3159
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HOCKESSIN, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony
    Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #88 #PREBLE #NAVY #ARLEIGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download