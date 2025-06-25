Surface Warfare Officer Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Seth Bale, from Hockessin, Delaware, prepares to receive his surface warfare officer pin during a ceremony on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 27. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)