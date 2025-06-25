Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Airlift Wing Airmen Support 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130 Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    120th Airlift Wing Airmen Support 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130 Operations

    DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Lucas, 120th Airlift Wing loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, monitors cargo operations during a night flight aboard a C-130 Hercules over Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 13, 2025. Airmen from the 120th AW, a Montana Air National Guard unit that operates the C-130 Hercules in support of both federal and state missions, deployed in support of operations in East Africa and were attached to the 75th EAS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 04:56
    Photo ID: 9139468
    VIRIN: 250613-Z-AJ782-1214
    Resolution: 5581x3713
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: DJ
    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    75th EAS
    120th AW

