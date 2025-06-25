120th Airlift Wing Airmen Support 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130 Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Bennett, 120th Airlift Wing avionics technician assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, performs pre-flight checks after all the passengers are loaded onto the C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 13, 2025. Airmen from the 120th AW, a Montana Air National Guard unit that operates the C-130 Hercules in support of both federal and state missions, deployed in support of operations in East Africa and were attached to the 75th EAS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)