Michael Drutti, the automotive maintenance supervisor at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, watches Mathias Knoops as he conducts services on a wheel hub for a M1076 A1 Palletized Load System Trailer at the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite, June 30, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Automotive supervisor at APS-2 Zutendaal: ‘Army’s given me a lot of opportunities to grow’
