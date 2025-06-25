USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz command sergeant major, poses for a photo with his wife, Jennifer, and his three children following a ceremony June 24, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Wrench, who will retire from service in November, worked in multiple capacities over the course of his 20-year-long career, from the 3rd Ranger Battalion to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, or The Old Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|06.24.2025
|06.30.2025 04:47
|9139434
|250624-F-VG042-1002
|3878x4128
|4.71 MB
|SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
