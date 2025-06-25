USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tommy Mize, Installation Management Command Directorate- Europe director, middle left, alongside U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, far left, present a certificate of appreciation to Jennifer Wrensch, joined by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz command sergeant major, during a ceremony June 24, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Jennifer, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has marked her time at the garrison by heading various volunteering and community-building initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)