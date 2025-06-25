Tommy Mize, Installation Management Command Directorate- Europe director, middle left, alongside U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, far left, present a certificate of appreciation to Jennifer Wrensch, joined by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz command sergeant major, during a ceremony June 24, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Jennifer, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has marked her time at the garrison by heading various volunteering and community-building initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9139433
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-VG042-1001
|Resolution:
|5926x3987
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.