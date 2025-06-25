Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Tommy Mize, Installation Management Command Directorate- Europe director, middle left, alongside U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, far left, present a certificate of appreciation to Jennifer Wrensch, joined by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz command sergeant major, during a ceremony June 24, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Jennifer, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has marked her time at the garrison by heading various volunteering and community-building initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 04:47
    Photo ID: 9139433
    VIRIN: 250624-F-VG042-1001
    Resolution: 5926x3987
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds ceremony for outgoing CSM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Certificate of Appreciation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Veteran Appreciation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download