USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Weapons Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby White, from Katy, Texas, fires an M18 SIG during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)