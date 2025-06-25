Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Weapons Qualification

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Weapons Qualification

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby White, from Katy, Texas, fires an M18 SIG during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 04:37
    INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Weapons Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Gun Shoot
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

