USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Weapons Qualification

Chief Information Systems Technician Devin Tedrow from Youngstown, Ohio, fires an M4 carbine rifle during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)