86 CPTS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. William L. Liaw, 86th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to his squadron during the 86th CPTS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 86th CPTS managed accounting for 56 operating budgets totaling nearly $1 billion dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)