86 CPTS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. William L. Liaw, 86th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, provides remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 86th CPTS provides a wide range of financial and administrative services crucial to the effective operation of the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9139426
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-YU145-1443
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|992.46 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
