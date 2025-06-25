86 CPTS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. William L. Liaw, 86th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, provides remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 86th CPTS provides a wide range of financial and administrative services crucial to the effective operation of the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)