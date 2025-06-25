A sign for the Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center is displayed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 5, 2025. The JTFAC is U.S. Africa Command’s sole provider of comprehensive forensic capabilities across the range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9139360
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-NR948-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 152nd ESC supports forensic analysis center operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.