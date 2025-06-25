152nd ESC supports forensic analysis center operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 152nd Engineer Support Company build a sunshade structure over the Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 5, 2025. The JTFAC is U.S. Africa Command’s sole provider of comprehensive forensic capabilities across the range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)