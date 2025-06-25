415th CBRN BDE Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John W. Strain II relinquished command of 415th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade to Col. Peter Holloway during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Dean Thompson, Commanding General, 76th Operational Response Command. The ceremony took place May 18 at the 1st Lt. Thomas Kukowski US Army Reserve Center located in Greenville, S.C.



As Col. Strain gave his final remarks he remined the Soldiers that “I appreciate each and every one of you. I look at you not only as Soldiers, but as family.” The 415th CBRN Brigade is the largest CBRN Brigade in the U.S. Army and headquartered in Greenville, S.C.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty)