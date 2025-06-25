Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    415th CBRN BDE Change of Command [Image 9 of 12]

    415th CBRN BDE Change of Command

    GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Col. John W. Strain II relinquished command of 415th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade to Col. Peter Holloway during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Dean Thompson, Commanding General, 76th Operational Response Command. The ceremony took place May 18 at the 1st Lt. Thomas Kukowski US Army Reserve Center located in Greenville, S.C.

    As Col. Strain gave his final remarks he remined the Soldiers that “I appreciate each and every one of you. I look at you not only as Soldiers, but as family.” The 415th CBRN Brigade is the largest CBRN Brigade in the U.S. Army and headquartered in Greenville, S.C.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Darryl Beatty)

