    Continuing Promise 2025 provides veterinary services in Panama [Image 8 of 8]

    Continuing Promise 2025 provides veterinary services in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A spay surgery is performed on a dog during Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 9138496
    VIRIN: 250626-F-RJ686-1571
    Resolution: 7930x5287
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Continuing Promise 2025 provides veterinary services in Panama [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

