Continuing Promise 2025 provides veterinary services in Panama

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, assistant adjutant general of the Missouri Air National Guard, visits a veterinarian services site during Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
