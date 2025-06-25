SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, the commander of U.S Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), is welcomed to Panama, at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, June 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)