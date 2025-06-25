Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.25.2025

    06.25.2025

    U.S. Southern Command 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, the commander of U.S Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), arrives at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, June 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    VIRIN: 250625-F-RJ686-2005
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Panama
    USSOUTHCOM
    SENAN
    Panama Pacifico

