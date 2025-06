Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar arrives in Superior, Wisconsin, accompanied by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR (WLB 206) June 18, 2025. Approximately 140 personnel from federal, state, and local partners supported response activities with no pollution, reported injuries, or mishaps. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)