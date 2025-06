Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar transits the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on June 15, 2025, heading to Fraser Shipyard in Superior, Wisconsin. The Oberstar was accompanied by three vessels from Marine Pollution Control to ensure pollutants were not leaked into the water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)