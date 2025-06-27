Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Evening Parade June 27, 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Friday Evening Parade June 27, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    The official party for the Friday Evening Parade crosses Center Walk at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 27, 2025. The parade honored Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, as the hosting official. The guests of honor were the Honorable Tom Cole, U.S. Representative from Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District, and the Honorable Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Representative from Connecticut’s Third Congressional District. The Evening Parade is a longstanding tradition that showcases the precision and discipline of Marines while honoring distinguished guests. As the Marine Corps approaches its 250th birthday, the ceremony underscores the enduring importance of tradition at the oldest post of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9138036
    VIRIN: 250627-M-XB565-1107
    Resolution: 3389x2711
    Size: 634.36 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Evening Parade June 27, 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Friday Evening Parade
    Oldest Post of the Corps
    8th & I

