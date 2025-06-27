Friday Evening Parade June 27, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins, platoon commander, United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, crosses the parade deck during the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 27, 2025. The parade honored Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, as the hosting official. The guests of honor were the Honorable Tom Cole, U.S. Representative from Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District, and the Honorable Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Representative from Connecticut’s Third Congressional District. The Evening Parade is a longstanding tradition that showcases the precision and discipline of Marines while honoring distinguished guests. As the Marine Corps approaches its 250th birthday, the ceremony underscores the enduring importance of tradition at the oldest post of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)