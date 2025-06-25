Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250627-A-DT406-1850

    PANAMA CITY (June 27, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Glorilyvet Sanchez, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters," performs at Colegio Javier, a local school in Panama City, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 12:10
    Photo ID: 9138022
    VIRIN: 250627-A-DT406-1850
    Resolution: 7247x4834
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Band Performances in Panama City [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City
    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City
    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City
    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City
    CP25 Band Performances in Panama City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download