CP25 Band Performances in Panama City

PANAMA CITY (June 27, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Glorilyvet Sanchez, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters," performs at Colegio Javier, a local school in Panama City, during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
