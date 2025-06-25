Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to Summer Concert [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salute to Summer Concert

    FORT STEWART, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers, and Families Representing the 3rd Infantry Division shows lots of support and during the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. Salute to Summer events such as the Seize the Marne, the Marne Tattoo, a golf event, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9137982
    VIRIN: 252706-A-HP112-1003
    Resolution: 4663x3109
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer 2025
    Salute to Summer concert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download